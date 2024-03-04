WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top Israeli army officials quit spokesperson team amid Gaza war
Key officials, including Gen. Richard Heshit, stepped down from the Israeli army spokesperson's office amid disagreements over Israel's brutal war on Gaza.
Top Israeli army officials quit spokesperson team amid Gaza war
Unprecedented exodus in Israel's Daniel Hagari's team as officials resign amid ongoing Gaza crisis. / Photo: AP
March 4, 2024

Many high-ranking officials have resigned from the Israeli army spokesperson's team due to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Israeli media on Sunday.

“The second-in-command in Daniel Hagari's team, Moran Katz, along with many high-ranking officials have submitted their resignations in light of the Gaza conflict,” Israeli Channel 14 reported.

“The retiring officials also include Gen. Richard Heshit, the Israeli army's spokesperson for foreign media affairs,” the channel added.

Israeli reports in recent months have highlighted deep-seated disputes between the government and the army regarding the government's management of the war and its post-war strategy in Gaza.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu rebukes Gantz over US talks amid leadership cracks

Israel's Gaza war

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedHow Israel uses seductive imagery to hide its military transgressions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us