Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece.

President Erdogan congratulated Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on his birthday during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday.

Turkish-Greek relations, characterised by longstanding disputes, experienced a notable shift last year following twin earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern provinces.

The aftermath of the quakes prompted Greece to swiftly express condolences and provide significant humanitarian aid, fostering a sense of solidarity. This gesture, both from governmental and public levels in Greece, was warmly received by Türkiye, leading to a renewed dialogue between the NATO allies.

Increasing diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seized the opportunity to enhance relations during their meeting on July 12 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

This marked their first encounter in 16 months. Demonstrating a shared commitment to a fresh start, they announced the resumption of the Turkish-Greek High-Level Cooperation Council, scheduling its fifth meeting for the fall of 2023 in Greece after a seven-year hiatus.

Further solidifying the positive momentum, Erdogan and Mitsotakis reconvened in New York on September 20, a mere 15 days after a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in Ankara.

During this meeting, the leaders delved into the current state of bilateral relations, discussed prospects, and addressed mutual concerns such as the climate crisis, irregular migration, and regional and global issues.

Erdogan's visit to Athens

In December, Turkish President Erdogan met with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his one-day visit to Greece.

At this meeting, both countries announced the “Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness.”

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has protested repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent years, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under longstanding treaties, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts toward peace.

As the dialogue increases between the two countries, they voice optimism and willingness to resolve the issues.