TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish defence innovations take center stage at DIMDEX 2024 Fair in Qatar
Türkiye joins DIMDEX 2024 in Doha, engaging with a high-level official delegation and 39 defence firms to explore collaboration in the defence industry.
Turkish defence innovations take center stage at DIMDEX 2024 Fair in Qatar
Turkish defence industry companies are showcasing a diverse range of unmanned land and air vehicles at the international defence fair DIMDEX 2024. / Photo: AA Archive
March 4, 2024

Türkiye is participating in the international defence fair the DIMDEX 2024, currently underway in Qatar's capital, Doha.

High-level official delegations worldwide are expected to attend the three-day DIMDEX 2024, which will last until Wednesday, Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency said on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring 39 other defence firms, is a crucial platform for the global defence industry to network, establish partnerships, exchange information, and explore innovations and capabilities spanning various defence fields.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge technologies in the land, naval, and air defence sectors.

RelatedPresident Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'

Turkish defence industry companies are exhibiting a variety of unmanned land and air vehicles, armoured vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, and logistic support products to participants, particularly those from the Middle East region.

In addition, information on the advanced technological capabilities of Turkish defence products is available at the exhibition, which helps find new venues for cooperation opportunities.

Throughout the exhibition, which seeks to lay the groundwork for enhancing collaboration potential through new projects between Turkish defence industry companies and the participating countries, the official Turkish delegation will conduct meetings with authorities from the host country and delegations from other participating nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us