Türkiye is participating in the international defence fair the DIMDEX 2024, currently underway in Qatar's capital, Doha.

High-level official delegations worldwide are expected to attend the three-day DIMDEX 2024, which will last until Wednesday, Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency said on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring 39 other defence firms, is a crucial platform for the global defence industry to network, establish partnerships, exchange information, and explore innovations and capabilities spanning various defence fields.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge technologies in the land, naval, and air defence sectors.

Related President Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'

Turkish defence industry companies are exhibiting a variety of unmanned land and air vehicles, armoured vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, and logistic support products to participants, particularly those from the Middle East region.

In addition, information on the advanced technological capabilities of Turkish defence products is available at the exhibition, which helps find new venues for cooperation opportunities.

Throughout the exhibition, which seeks to lay the groundwork for enhancing collaboration potential through new projects between Turkish defence industry companies and the participating countries, the official Turkish delegation will conduct meetings with authorities from the host country and delegations from other participating nations.