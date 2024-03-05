Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to hold a meeting with Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the capital city of Ankara.

The meeting is expected to be held at the presidential complex for discussions on bilateral ties and regional matters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye is trying to support Palestinian people through diplomatic initiatives, humanitarian aid, and sincere cries for help.

He said Türkiye has sent more than 37,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel's deadly offensive

Ankara has been unwavering in its support for Palestine and said it will continue to make efforts to provide all kinds of support to the Palestinian people fully within the scope of humanitarian aid efforts.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,534 people and injured 71,920 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.