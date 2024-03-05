The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has announced that Türkiye dispatched a military transport plane to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Health supplies prepared for our Gazan brothers and sisters were delivered to Jordan with an A400M type aircraft that took off from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri," the ministry stated on Monday.

Türkiye has remained steadfast in its support for Palestine, pledging to continue its efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to the Palestinian people within the framework of humanitarian aid initiatives.

Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza. The subsequent Israeli bombardment resulted in the deaths of 30,534 people and the injury of 71,920 others, causing widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.

The Israeli aggression has forced 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement, leading to acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January ordering Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.