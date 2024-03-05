Internet blackout in Sudan cuts comms for millions

Sudan has been regularly hit by internet blackouts since the war broke out almost a year ago. The disruptions are making it difficult for millions who have fled the fighting to connect with their loved ones. Touched by immense suffering in Gaza, an American prisoner has donated his earnings towards relief efforts for the Palestinian people. Israel has revised the lyrics of its Eurovision entry after the original submission which referenced Hamas' October 7 attack was rejected. India is in the spotlight after a tourist was allegedly gang raped. Is Biden too old to lead? And, just months before the US polls, campaigners are pulling out all the stops to boost voter registration.