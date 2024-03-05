TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye on transition period to disinflation path — finance minister
Mehmet Simsek says that Türkiye has a program aiming to achieve price stability, restore fiscal health, narrow the current account deficit, rebalance growth, and implement structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness.
Türkiye on transition period to disinflation path — finance minister
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek delineates Türkiye's strategic program during a gathering of domestic and international investors in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
March 5, 2024

Türkiye is still in the process of transitioning to a disinflation path and disinflation will come as monetary policy works, albeit with lags, says the country's treasury and finance minister.

Addressing a gathering of domestic and international investors in Istanbul on Tuesday, Mehmet Simsek outlined Türkiye's strategic program.

Simsek said that Türkiye aims to achieve price stability, restore fiscal health, narrow the current account deficit, rebalance growth, and implement structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness.

"There has been a course correction in monetary policy. So, we call it monetary policy normalisation, which means tightening," he noted.

He also noted that the compound interest rate is currently 56%, one year ahead of inflation, which markets expect to be roughly 38%, adding that the Central Bank thinks it has done enough regarding rates.

"But of course, there is going to be additional support in the form of selective credit and quantitative tightening," he said.

The transition period will last until this June, and after that, there will be a speedy disinflation period, he underlined. He also said Türkiye is reviewing expenditures and combating informal economic activity.

RelatedTürkiye will see steep inflation drop in 2nd half of 2024: finance minister

Good infrastructure development

Stating that Türkiye needs investments in energy, fiber optics, and the green transition, Simsek invited the private sector to participate in public-private partnership projects in Türkiye.

"As the government, we have invested about $258 billion over the past 20 years in infrastructure, (and) as the government, we need to invest another $200 billion," he noted.

He said that Türkiye has done well in road infrastructure and airports and is building a high-speed railway network, in which it needs to invest at least $70 billion over the next 30 years.

"Because that is key to competitiveness, that is also key to sustainability and resilience," he added.

On the country's official reserves, he said they had improved significantly since last May.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us