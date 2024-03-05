TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady meets with Azerbaijan's Babayev, president of COP29
Congratulating Babayev on his COP29 presidency, the Turkish first lady assures him of Türkiye's full support to Azerbaijan, offering all available resources and expertise in environmental matters and within the context of the upcoming climate summit.
March 5, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan met with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and the President of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Emine Erdogan congratulated Babayev on his COP29 presidency and assured him of Türkiye's full support to Azerbaijan, offering all available resources and expertise.

The meeting has been attended by the Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change, Mehmet Ozhaseki, and the Chief Negotiator of COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, aiming to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

Babayev expressed on Tuesday his satisfaction with the close collaboration with Türkiye in environmental matters and within the context of the COP29 Summit, as he also plans for discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Türkiye.

Babayev emphasised the desire to enhance environmental coordination with Turkic states and expressed interest in benefiting from Emine Erdogan's experiences in her global efforts under the United Nations.

Following the talks, Emine Erdogan shared a post on X, expressing her satisfaction with the fact that the crucial international summit on climate change is being hosted in Azerbaijan.

She reiterated Türkiye's willingness to support Azerbaijan throughout the COP29 Summit, emphasising the positive outcomes it could bring to both Azerbaijan and the world.

The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference is set to address pressing environmental issues and explore collaborative solutions on a global scale.

Green energy transition on the agenda

On Tuesday, the Turkish and Azerbaijani energy and natural resources ministers also discussed the green transition, the climate crisis, and this year’s UN climate change conference, which Azerbaijan is set to host.

Türkiye’s Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan’s Mukhtar Babayev met in the capital Ankara, the Turkish official said on X.

During the meeting, Bayraktar and Babayev “discussed cooperation opportunities as part of the green energy transition and combating climate change,” he added.

The two energy chiefs also spoke on the UN climate change conference, COP29, set to take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
