WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN accuses Israel of 'intentionally starving' people in Gaza
The United Nations have accused Israel of "intentionally starving" people in Gaza since the 8th of October, a targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. The UN Human Rights Council's report condemned of the so called flour massacre, and urged Israel to end its campaign of starvation in Gaza. The UN's children's agency UNICEF said that deaths from malnutrition will skyrocket without more help. Malnutrition in northern Gaza is said to be extreme. The number of people killed by Israel's military offensive continues to soar, the death toll now stands at 30,631. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
UN Accuses Israel of Straving Gaza / Others
March 5, 2024
