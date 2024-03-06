WORLD
3 MIN READ
About 100K displaced in Mozambique over renewed violence
Children face brunt of violence in Mozambique, education suffers as over 100 schools close.
About 100K displaced in Mozambique over renewed violence
Save the Children calls for urgent action to protect children in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado. / Photo: AP
March 6, 2024

More than 99,000 people including 61,492 children have fled their homes due to renewed violence in northern Mozambique, Save the Children said Tuesday.

In a statement, the British charity said multiple cases of violent confrontation between armed groups and security forces had been reported in several districts across Cabo Delgado province.

It said more than 99,313 people fled their homes between Dec. 22 and March 3.

Cabo Delgado has been restive for years, with one armed militant group there believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.

In 2021, the group attacked the coastal town of Palma near the border with Tanzania, killing dozens and injuring scores of others.

Save the Children said the conflict in Cabo Delgado, now in its seventh year, has taken a devastating human toll.

“There are repeated reports of beheadings and abductions, including multiple child victims. The conflict has already left 540,000 people displaced, with more than half of them children,” the charity said.

RelatedUN warns humanitarian crisis is worsening in Mozambique

Save the Children has made an urgent appeal to protect children, saying “this wave of violence is a renewed attack on education, with more than 100 schools closed across six districts in Cabo Delgado, including an additional 17 schools in Nampula, affecting nearly 71,000 children,” the statement said.

The charity further revealed that some children are seven years old now longing to go to school for the first time this year but are now fleeing for their lives.

‘‘These children have never known life without war and sadly belong to a growing generation of children whose childhood has become elusive,” it said.

Fresh clashes broke out a few weeks ago in Ocua, Mazeze and Chiure-Velho, in the Chiure district, with the displaced people fleeing to the town of Chiure or to Erati in neighbouring Nampula province.

The northern province of Mozambique is rich in natural gas, and companies such as France’s Total SE are to extract liquefied natural gas (LNG) from offshore sites in the Indian Ocean.

RelatedWho is the new militant group threatening Mozambique?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us