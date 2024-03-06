CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Argentina faces drier autumn as El Nino fades, affecting grain harvests
Less rain expected in Argentina as El Nino weakens, raising concerns about drier conditions and potential La Nina impact on crops.
Argentina faces drier autumn as El Nino fades, affecting grain harvests
Abundant rains last month boosted many soybean and corn lots currently in development stages. /Photo: AP / Others
March 6, 2024

Rainfall in Argentina is set to become less frequent as the El Nino weather phenomenon subsides, giving way to a drier autumn and the possibility of a La Nina climate pattern, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange has said.

Argentina is a key global food exporter, and output in the current 2023/24 season has benefited from higher-than-usual rainfall drive by El Nino.

But El Nino is in its "dissipation stage," which will "give way to the development of a new state of the climate system," the grains exchange said in its monthly climate report.

Abundant rains last month boosted many soybean and corn lots currently in development stages. Their harvest begins in April, while the planting of wheat, one of the first crops in Argentina's 2024/25, kicks off in May.

El Nino's benefits, however, could be followed by the weather pattern's counterpart, La Nina, which can bring cooler and drier conditions, the exchange said.

Unlike El Nino, La Nina decreases precipitation. In the 2022/23 season, Argentina suffered the worst drought in official records under La Nina conditions.

The exchange currently forecasts Argentina's 2023/24 soybean crop production at 52.5 million metric tons, with the corn crop seen at 56.5 million tons.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us