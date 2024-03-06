US activists set up Palestinian “settlement” near Israeli embassy

“It’s quite ironic that a government that has systematically ethnically cleansed people from their land is uncomfortable with settlements” US activists set up a “settlement” in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC to protest against the colonisation of Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank, to demand an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza and to pressure Israeli diplomats. This is the second “kibbutz” that pro-Palestine protesters set up in the Washington DC area. Last January a group of activists started camping in front of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s home. Despite the threats and Israeli embassy staff’s insults and harassment on a daily basis, the group tells TRT World “they are not going anywhere”