March 6, 2024
Apple hit with $2B EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
We all get frustrated when we get a parking ticket or get extra bank charges - but the popular tech giant's fine they received this week was simply stratospheric. The EU's new Digital Market Act that came into force last year has created a lot of noise among all the major tech companies - and this week Apple was the target. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu has more.
