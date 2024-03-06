WORLD
What price will Red Sea infrastructure and waterways pay for Israel's assault on Gaza?
Threatening the backbone of global digital networks and environmental catastrophe Yemen's Houthis are promising further disruption to critical Red Sea routes. Now, attention pivots to the vulnerability of essential fibre optic cables and the ecological consequences of damaging or sinking giant cargo ships. The Houthis say they will stop the attacks if Israel heeds the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, but for now the cost to infrastructure and delicate waterways remains a pressing concern. Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator Yousef Al Mawry Yemeni Journalist Ibrahim Jalal Yemeni Security and Defence Researcher
March 6, 2024
