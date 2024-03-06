TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police apprehend two Daesh suspects in central Türkiye
Two Iraqi nationals, believed to be members of the Daesh terror group, were captured in the Yozgat province of Türkiye, say security sources.
Turkish police apprehend two Daesh suspects in central Türkiye
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to officially designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 6, 2024

Turkish authorities arrested at least two people who are suspected of being members of the Daesh terror group, security sources have reported.

In Yozgat province of Central Türkiye, anti-terror police apprehended Iraqi nationals associated with the terror group, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to officially designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation.

RelatedTurkish security forces detain several Daesh suspects in three provinces

The nation has faced numerous attacks from the group, resulting in over 300 casualties and hundreds more wounded in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response to these threats, Türkiye initiated anti-terror operations domestically and internationally to prevent further attacks.

RelatedTurkish police capture dozens of Daesh suspects
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us