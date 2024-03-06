March 6, 2024
Nikki Haley announces exiting from Republican presidential race
Nikki Haley has pulled out of the race to be the Republican Party’s Presidential candidate in November’s US election. It follows her heavy defeat to Donald Trump on what’s known as Super Tuesday in primary contests across the country. However, while wishing Trump well she stopped short of endorsing the former president. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
