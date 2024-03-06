TÜRKİYE
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
Ersin Tatar expresses that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.
TRNC President Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement. / Photo: AA
March 6, 2024

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said that they want a two-state solution based on equality in resolving the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement.

He stated that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.

Tatar went on to say that the right of athletes to participate in competitions and meet with their counterparts should also be on the agenda.

RelatedTRNC president criticises German leader's visit to Greek Cypriot side

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military operation as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
