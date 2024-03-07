TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's AA captures images of aid airdropped into Gaza as crisis deepens
The black smoke rising from Palestine's Gaza, with most buildings in the area reduced to rubble, is visible in moments recorded by Türkiye's Anadolu Agency as the humanitarian crisis deepens in the besieged enclave.
The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.  /Photo: AA / Others
March 7, 2024

Anadolu Agency has captured the moment humanitarian aid was airdropped on the northern Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens due to Israeli attacks that have led to infant fatalities.

From the southern Israeli city of Sderot, military cargo planes flew toward northern Gaza, circling the skies before parachuting aid packages.

As the packages descended, attention was drawn to the rise of black smoke from the region, with most buildings in the area reduced to rubble.

Some countries, including Egypt, the US, Jordan, Qatar and France began airdropping food aid into the war-torn enclave.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed at least 30,631 victims and injured 72,043 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
