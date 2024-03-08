TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is a stabilising force in Eastern Europe: Moldovan FM
Hailing "great bilateral relations" with Ankara, Mihai Popsoi expresses Moldova's appreciation of "Türkiye's vision and participation in the region as an actor of peace."
Popsoi also mentioned inviting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Moldova, aiming to enhance relations for the benefit of both nations. / Photo: AA
March 8, 2024

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihai Popsoi, has praised the excellent relations between his country and Türkiye, emphasising Ankara's role as a "stabilising force" in the region.

"We have great bilateral relations with Türkiye. We have great contacts at the highest level," Popsoi told reporters on the sidelines of the 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

He emphasised the significance of developing relations between the two countries in political, economic, and security fields.

"We want Türkiye to be more present. We appreciate Türkiye's vision and participation in the region as an actor of peace and as an actor that promotes stability and engagement. So, I am very much looking forward to cooperating more with Türkiye," he added.

Importance of ADF

The foreign minister also stressed the importance of platforms like ADF during challenging times.

"Such a platform is exactly what our region and the world need so that leaders, ministers, and prime ministers' sense of state can meet and discuss, frankly find solutions, and hopefully implement those solutions to the benefit of their people and the region."

RelatedMoldova joins Türkiye's growing list of gas export partners

Touching on the "unacceptable" conditions unfolding in Gaza, Popsoi said: "International law needs to be respected, the suffering needs to end, and all the victims should not suffer any longer. All those that have been kidnapped need to be liberated and all needs to happen according to international law."

The foreign minister also mentioned the current stability in Moldova's Transnistria region and the Gagauzia Autonomous Region, cautioning against the spread of "unverified news" in the international media.

He noted that despite some tension due to "unfounded issues," events that occurred in the Transnistria region "demonstrated that the concern was not really justified. Things unravelled peacefully without any escalation, and will continue in a stable situation."

Popsoi reminded that the Gagauzia Autonomous Region is an autonomous territory of Moldova, indicating "stability" there as well, with "no concerns."

He expressed confidence in international partners, including Türkiye, as contributors to regional security and valued the discussions at the ADF, trusting them to assist in maintaining stability in Moldova.

