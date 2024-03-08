WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN holds Iran responsible for Mahsa Amini's Death — report
UN condemns Iran's violence against protestors sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in a report detailing Tehran's use of excessive force and detentions.
UN holds Iran responsible for Mahsa Amini's Death — report
A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death. / Photo: AP Archive
March 8, 2024

Iran is responsible for the “physical violence” that led to the death of Mahsa Aminiin September 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country's dressing code for women, a UN fact-finding mission has said.

Friday's stark pronouncement came in a wide-ranging initial report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council by the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran.

It also found that the country employed “unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force” to put down the demonstrations that erupted following Amini's death, and that Iranian security forces sexually assaulted detainees.

The monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

There was no immediate comment on the report from Iran. Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment on the mission’s findings.

“The protests were unprecedented because of the leadership of women and youth, in their reach and longevity and, ultimately, the state’s violent response,” the report says.

“Based on the evidence and patterns of violence by the morality police in the enforcement of the mandatory hijab on women, the mission is satisfied that Ms. Amini was subjected to physical violence that led to her death,” it added.

22-year-old Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022, a few days after her arrest by police for allegedly violating the dress code for women in force shortly after the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Iran has denied being responsible for her death or that she had been beaten.

RelatedIran stops family marking Mahsa Amini's death anniversary: rights groups
RelatedForeigners detained in Iran as protests continue over Amini's death
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us