Armenia and Azerbaijan seeks to achieve an enduring peace

Azerbaijan has responded to comments made by the Armenian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. In a published statement, Azerbaijani government spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada criticized Yerevan's top diplomat for refusing to acknowledge the Karabakh region as part of Azerbaijan. The statement emphasizes the importance of recognising sovereignty, referring to the terms of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, which sets out the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, accusing the Armenian foreign minister of trying to cover up three decades of violations of those borders. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who emphasizes the importance of recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, prominence of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 in the issue of the delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the significance of respecting the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, and equality of countries for the establishment of transport links and economic relations in the region, regrettably, tries to cover up 30-year-long violations of the aforementioned principles by Armenia that he represents. Azerbaijan also decried Armenia's failure to withdraw occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories after the 44-day war.