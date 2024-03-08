WORLD
2 MIN READ
Will Turkmenistan’s New Pipeline Deal Amplify Türkiye’s Energy Hub Goals?
Home to the world's fourth largest reserves of natural gas, Turkmenistan is looking to tap new partners. Meanwhile European countries, who have long been dependent on Russian gas, are looking for alternative sources as well. And Turkiye sits in the middle of it all, and a deal signed last week could help bridge that energy gap. The long-proposed Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project is set to begin. Last week, Ankara and Ashgabat agreed to cooperate on the export of natural gas through Turkiye to global markets. Landlocked Turkmenistan is hoping to diversify its markets, as China currently accounts for 75% of its gas exports. The EU, which has sanctioned Russian energy due to the war in Ukraine, has sought new sources of energy from Azerbaijan to Qatar. If the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project is completed, gas from Turkmenistan will criss-cross through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and through Turkiye before finally reaching Europe. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Brenda Shaffer Energy Analyst at Naval Postgraduate School Sergey Kapitonov Gas Analyst at Skoltech
ST THUMBNAIL PIPELINE / TRT World
March 8, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us