WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza
The US President has said Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza during his final State of the Union address to Congress before November's presidential elections. Joe Biden says the US military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid by sea. He's also warned Israel not to use humanitarian situation as a bargaining chip.
Ivan Eland / Others
March 8, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us