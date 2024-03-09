WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden responds to Trump's call for debate ahead of elections
US President Biden does not rule out debating with his rival Donald Trump before presidential election on November 5.
Biden responds to Trump's call for debate ahead of elections
Trump and Biden answer question duringfinal presidential debate at Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22, 2020. [File] / Others
March 9, 2024

US President Joe Biden has appeared open to debating Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after Trump challenged the Democrat to debates "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

"It depends on his behavior," Biden said on Friday.

The comment, made to reporters as he departed Washington for Philadelphia, meant that he did not rule out debating Trump before the presidential election on November 5.

In presidential election years the Commission on Presidential Debates usually organises and stages three debates. In the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump, the two men debated twice but a third encounter was canceled.

'ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!'

Two years ago the Republican National Committee voted to pull out of the commission's debates, following complaints from Trump about the timing of the events, debate formats and the selection of moderators.

But on Wednesday Trump posted a challenge to Biden on his Truth Social media platform.

"It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to American, and the American people," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"

Trump refused to participate in any debates when he had challenges to the Republican presidential nomination.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us