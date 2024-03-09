WORLD
2 MIN READ
Voting for Pakistan presidential election kicks off
The ruling coalition has nominated former President Asif Ali Zardari while the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, home to lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai.
Voting for Pakistan presidential election kicks off
Voting started at 10 am local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday at the National Assembly building in Islamabad. / Photo: AP
March 9, 2024

Voting for Pakistan’s presidential election between two candidates, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, has begun.

Voting started at 10 am local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday at the National Assembly building in Islamabad and all provincial assembly buildings in provincial capitals and will continue until 4 pm.

Lawmakers will elect a new president to a five-year term.

The ruling coalition has nominated Zardari while the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, new home to lawmakers belonging to jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province.

Zardari, 68, the widower of two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as president from 2008 to 2013.

He was the first-ever democratically-elected president to complete his tenure in the 75-year history of the South Asian Muslim country.

Incumbent president Alvi gave a farewell guard of honour on Friday as his tenure ended in September but he continued to serve because of the absence of elected parliamentarians.

Alvi was elected in September 2018 after Khan formed government in the centre.

RelatedPakistan's elections: Candidates, public sentiment and what is at stake
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us