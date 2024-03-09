WORLD
UNSC adopts a resolution calling for ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan
A UK-sponsored resolution was approved by a majority of the members with 14 votes in favor of the ceasefire while Russia abstained. The violence is threatening regional stability with the UN saying it could spread from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and Red Sea. Since 2020, fighting between the country's army and a powerful militia has killed thousands, and rendered millions either homeless, displaced or needing lifesaving assistance.
Jonathan Offei-Ansah X London / Others
March 9, 2024
