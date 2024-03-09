TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally, says centre's head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen.
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience centre, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing brain health, aiming to pioneer innovative approaches to combat various diseases, including Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine, making a substantial impact on medical advancements in this field.

NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the centre on Saturday, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.

The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.

NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.

Leading hub for researchers worldwide

Belen said the centre will attract researchers from all over the world.

Despite being a "very new centre," with infrastructure that can be preferred by the "best in different parts" of the world, she emphasised that NOROM aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally.

“We prioritise discovering molecular, biochemical, imaging and electrophysiological fingerprints specific to neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases and defining new treatment targets,” she added.

NOROM aspires to be a "leading hub" for researchers worldwide, attracting talent through its mission, infrastructure, and diverse research opportunities, Belen pointed out.

RelatedTürkiye successfully concludes 8th Antarctic science expedition
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us