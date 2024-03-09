WORLD
Terror-preacher exhorts Jews to commit genocide in Gaza
Israel’s militant rabbi Eliyahu Mali has called for mass killings in besieged Gaza, claiming it’s in line with halakha, or Jewish law. Mali, who heads an extremist Shirat Moshe religious school in Israel where students serve in the military, says “there are no innocent people” in Gaza and all babies there must be killed. “In our mitzvah [holy] war, in our situation in Gaza, according to what the law says, ‘Not every soul shall live,’ and the logic of this is very clear: if you do not kill them, they will kill you,” Mali exhorts the audience. Israel has killed more than 30,800 Palestinians and wounded nearly 73,000 in its ongoing invasion of Gaza. Netanyahu’s war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Those who are not dying from war have begun losing their lives to deliberate starvation caused by the crippling siege on Gaza imposed by Israel from land, air and sea. Israel also blocks international food aid convoys from reaching the starving civilians.
March 9, 2024
