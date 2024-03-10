WORLD
1 MIN READ
Voters head to polls on Sunday to elect new Parliament
Voters in Portugal go to the polls on Sunday in a snap election triggered by a corruption scandal. It brought down the centre left government of Antonio Costa whose Socialist Party had been in power since 2016. Polls show that neither the Socialists nor a new centre right coalition will win a majority, and that a new "far right" party will make gains due to growing frustration with mainstream politics. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
Portugal Snap Election Fallout / Others
March 10, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us