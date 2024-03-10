March 10, 2024
Northern Syria lacks hospitals, worsening residents' plight
The mountainous region of Jabal al-Zawiya in northwest Syria is home to thousands of people, who live in villages and small towns. Years of war have destroyed local infrastructure and made life hugely challenging. The lack of a functioning health system means when people get sick, they face an arduous journey to the nearest city, Idlib, for help. Yusuf Sosar reports.
