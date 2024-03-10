Members of the Aegean Exporters' Associations, visiting Tokyo for the Foodex Japan fair, have been hosted at a reception organized at the Turkish Embassy in the Japanese capital.

During the reception, Mehmet Ali Isik, the coordinator of sustainability and organic products at the Aegean Exporters' Associations and head of the Aegean Dried Fruit and Products Exporters' Association, said they had to pause the annual event due to the pandemic and expressed pleasure at commemorating the centennial of Japan-Türkiye diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the growing strategic value of the food industry globally, Isik stressed that Türkiye ranks as Europe's top agricultural producer and the world's seventh-largest, boasting a production volume nearing $60 billion.

He added that Türkiye distinguishes itself through its quality and reliability in food production.

“The Turkish food industry has made notable advancements in adhering to international standards of production and maintaining ongoing quality assurance measures.

"Türkiye, currently aligning with EU regulations, is making progress in this domain. With its premium products, the Turkish food sector successfully exports to major markets like the EU and the US. Moreover, Türkiye stands as a significant global exporter, shipping food products to nearly 200 countries. These achievements underscore the esteemed reputation of the Turkish food industry on the international stage,’’ he noted.

Isik also said that in Türkiye, research is underway concerning the sustainability of agriculture and soil conservation, alongside efforts in organic and ecological farming for health benefits, adding that production aligned with sustainability principles is encouraged.

51 Turkish companies attend fair

“We attended the fair with the largest area ever, with 51 Turkish companies,’’ he said.

Isik added: “We are confident that Turkish food exports to Japan, a country importing food worth around $70 billion, can achieve significantly higher levels. Our goal is to elevate our trade volume in the global market to the same level as Japan.’’

He highlighted Türkiye’s leading position in agriculture, boasting fertile lands, and noted that the country excels globally in numerous products, including grapes, figs, cotton, dried fruits, olive oil, cereals, fresh fruits, aromatic plants, aquatic products, poultry, and dairy items.

Isik noted that exports to Japan encompass a variety of goods, including fish, dried fruits, olive oil, fruit juices, confectionery, as well as fruit and vegetable products.

“We aim to enhance our collaborative efforts to boost exports of medical aromatic plants, poultry products, dairy items, honey, and similar goods, where we hold significant global influence but currently have low export levels.’’

He pointed out their extensive outreach through the Turquality project, promoting Turkish foods to many individuals, and stressed their organization of the national participation program for the Foodex Japan 2024 fair, which they have been hosting for 25 years as the Aegean Exporters' Associations, with record participation this year.

Isik also extended an invitation to the guests to visit the Turkish stands at the event.