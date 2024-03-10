WORLD
Palestinians call for a more humane distribution of aid
TRT World correspondent Mohammad Ahmed reports from the western regions of northern Palestine’s Gaza, where Palestinians are gathering in anticipation of aid drops. Citizens of Gaza express their frustration at the aid being dropped far at sea, leading to a sense of helplessness among the people who run in vain, and call for an organised, humane and dignified distribution of aid.
March 10, 2024
