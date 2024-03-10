Greece and Türkiye will hold a political dialogue in the Turkish capital Ankara, an official statement has said.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

This dialogue is part of ongoing political discussions between the two countries, said the ministry, following on a series of such discussions between the Aegean neighbors in recent months.

Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness

The last meeting took place in Athens between Erdogan and Mitsotakis on December 7, 2023.

Erdogan stressed in their joint news statement that Türkiye aspires to turn Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation through constructive dialogue and good neighbourly relations with Greece, and within the framework of international law.

On Erdogan’s visit, the two nations signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness, which emphasised the need to continue efforts to improve ties for the benefit of both societies in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust.

Against this backdrop, they agreed to engage in continuing constructive and meaningful consultations based on political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence-building measures, and refraining from acts and statements that might undermine the spirit of the declaration.