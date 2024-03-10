TÜRKİYE
Atmaca's first test firing with Turkish turbojet engine hits target
According to the statement made by Turkish Defence Industry Agency, the target was successfully hit in the firing carried out to verify the subsystems and components developed with national resources.
The Atmaca missile launched under the auspices of Defence Industry Agency (SSB), and developed by Roketsan. / Photo: AA Archive
March 10, 2024

The Atmaca missile has successfully hit its target with Türkiye's first domestic and national Turbojet Engine KTJ-3200, developed by Kale Ar-Ge.

The Atmaca missile launched under the auspices of Defence Industry Agency (SSB), and developed by Roketsan.

According to the statement made by the SSB, Atmaca successfully destroyed the target when firing carried out to verify the subsystems and components developed with national resources within the scope of Atmaca project.

"The goal of complete independence"

The president of the Defence Industry Agency Prof Dr Haluk Gorgun said:

"Our national platforms strengthened by our national engines accelerate our defence industry's goal of complete independence and change the games on the field."

Developed to meet the operational needs of surface warfare, ATMACA is a high-precision anti-ship missile that can be integrated into assault boats, frigates and corvettes.

SOURCE:AA
