March 11, 2024
Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso create joint force to fight terrorism
The military regimes in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have announced the creation of a joint military force to counter security challenges in the Sahel region. The three nations are experiencing spiraling insecurity, with terror groups unleashing mayhem across the region. That's after their announcement to withdraw from the regional economic bloc ECOWAS. Busra Goktas reports.
