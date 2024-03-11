WORLD
1 MIN READ
What impact could a second Trump presidency have on the world?
With the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency on the horizon, the world is bracing for big change. From the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine to China's stance on Taiwan and the global push for sustainable energy, how will Trump's policies reshape the world? Guests: Claudine Schneider Founder and Chairperson of Republicans for Integrity Adolfo Franco Republican Strategist Mitch Lerner President of the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations Iwan Morgan Emeritus Professor of US Studies at University College London
Trump / Others
March 11, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us