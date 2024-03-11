March 11, 2024
WORLD
Princess Catherine apologises for 'altered' photo
Kate Middleton has apologised for publishing an edited photograph of herself with her family after various news agencies withdrew the image from their networks when it was revealed it had been altered. The image was the first official photograph of Catherine to be released amid princess's unusually long absence from the public eye. #KateMiddleton
