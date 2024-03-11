March 11, 2024
Sweden becomes 32nd member of North Atlantic Alliance
The Swedish flag has been raised outside NATO's Headquarters in Brussels as the country finally becomes the 32nd member of the military alliance. It follows Finland's accession last year and is also inspired by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's membership gives the alliance a significant strategic boost on its northern flank and brings with it a strong military. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
