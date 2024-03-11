Advent calendars, trees and gift crackers - these items are usually associated with Christmas in Western countries.

But recently, Islamified versions have been gaining popularity among Muslim shoppers in the West who have been purchasing them ahead of Ramadan.

Visit any of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains like Asda or Morrisons, and shoppers will find carefully curated Ramadan aisles and offers on boxes of chocolates, giant canisters of cooking oil, frozen samosas and halal-ready meals.

But what does this mean? Is it a positive trend in the West that party supply companies and supermarkets are catering to Muslim communities, or is it just another way in which businesses are capitalising on the festivals of major faiths?

Money matters

The answer might depend on one's income.

In the past, Ramadan spending in the UK was valued at some £200 million ($256 million) annually. However, with the recent cost of living crisis in Europe and inflation in many countries in the Global South as a result of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, Muslim spending power during Ramadan and Eid has fallen.

While some Muslim social media influencers are posting lavish displays of iftar spreads, elaborate Ramadan décor and all-you-can-eat buffets, others in the UK and United States are depending on local charities and food banks for their iftar meals.

Ahead of the holy month, a heated debate has been taking place between Muslim parents in the West who argue that Ramadan has become as commercialised as Christmas, and those who say it's just becoming more mainstream.

Those with the latter view argue that as second- and third-generation immigrants, they are just trying to provide a Ramadan experience for their children that they did not have.

They also want to make sure that their children understand that as Muslims, Ramadan is the most special time of the year.

In many of the homelands of their parents and grandparents, Ramadan is a communal celebration, in which houses and streets are decorated with string lights and bunting, and shops overflow with Ramadan products.

By trying to replicate this, they don't believe they are introducing anything unfamiliar, nor are they trying to emulate Christmas, they say.

The holy month has long been a commercialised season in the Middle East and North Africa, with Ramadan spending in the region valued at $6.8 billion in 2022

Building excitement

Teacher, mother and author of Veiled Threat: On Being Visibly Muslimin Britain Nadeine Asbali grew up in a multi-faith household in the UK where both Christmas and Eid were celebrated.

Speaking to TRT World, Asbali said, "Christmas was celebrated to the fullest and Ramadan and Eid just seemed sombre in comparison. As I grew up and became a practising Muslim, I tried to distance myself from Christmas commercialism and focus on the spiritual benefits of Ramadan. But now that I'm a parent, I've found myself going the other way."

She added that her two-year-old son is unable to grasp the importance of Ramadan yet, but he can see the excitement surrounding Christmas in their city in the wintertime.

"Last year, I decorated the house and put lights up just to make it special for him and this year I plan on doing the same because I want him to feel connected, curious and ultimately excited about Ramadan even if he can't understand its Islamic significance yet. When kids see their friends' families pulling out all the stops for Christmas, I think it's important we show them how special our faith is, too."

Many parents seem to agree. Consumer demand for Ramadan-themed items is on the rise, according to Muslim-owned party supplies businesses in the UK and the US.

Speaking to TRT World, Sarah Gulfraz, founder of Peacock Supplies in England, said this trend has continued for at least the past seven years.

"That is because more parents are wanting their children to remain connected to their faith and have a visual representation of the celebrations, and to keep the children excited, so they look forward to our celebrations."

I think when it’s a case of Muslims born in the West, they are trying to create traditions of their own for their children, but it’s not a case of trying to mimic Christmas. - Sarah Gulfraz, founder of Peacock Supplies

She added, "I personally don’t think there’s an issue with products that are coming through now that are traditionally seen as Christmas products, such as advent calendars. I think when it’s a case of Muslims born in the West, they are trying to create traditions of their own for their children, but it’s not a case of trying to mimic Christmas."

Sombre mood

However, given the current crises in Gaza, Sudan and Congo, some Muslims worry that their communities have lost touch with the essence of Ramadan. They say extravagant displays of food, decorations and Ramadan products on social media, particularly from Muslim influencers with large platforms who have remained silent on Gaza and Sudan, are insensitive.

Tamara Haque, author of the Mighty Muslim Heroes book series, told TRT World that she's concerned about the disconnect between the true spirit of Ramadan and the consumer-driven one practised by many Muslims today.

The Sydney, Australia-based author added, "What the genocide in Palestine has made me realise is that our priorities have been misplaced and we no longer understand the meaning of the beautiful word 'ummah' (community). It feels wrong to be flaunting our blessings and preparations on social media, which, despite its benefits, is a tool for promoting individualistic, materialistic, capitalistic trends.

"A lot of our Ramadan focus now centres around the consumerist notions of food, lavish gatherings and décor. Islam encourages joy and Palestinians have shown us through their patience, hope and tawwakul (submitting one’s affairs to God) how they find joy in the most unimaginable of circumstances."

For Sunday Times bestselling author of Ramadan Reflections and The Power of Du’a Aliyah Umm Raiyaan, it’s of utmost importance that she and her children focus on the main purpose of Ramadan – to build taqwa, the Islamic principle of consciousness of God. She said details like Ramadan decorations and seasonal products should not be the focus.

Speaking to TRT World, the author said, "Our Creator Allah knows us. He knows what we need to win in this life and the next. With this in mind, Allah decreed that Ramadan was needed in order for us to become deeply aware and conscious of Him. This is the purpose of Ramadan. Everything else is secondary. ''

"So, we have a choice to lose ourselves in the commercialisation of Ramadan or to lose ourselves in consciousness of Him. I'd rather align with what my Lord wants from me and knows is best for me. And with that comes the decision to remove myself from anything that takes me away from that.”

The question for many Muslim parents remains; how can they make Ramadan exciting and special for their children, without becoming lost in consumerism and while remaining sensitive to the struggles of Muslims in Gaza and other war-torn countries?

The key is balance, experts say.

According to US-based early childhood and parenting coach Dr. Hanaa Ghannoum, making Ramadan special for your family while also being conscious of Muslims in Gaza are not mutually exclusive.

On her Instagram account, Ghannoum writes, "The two things can be true. I can feel the pain and grief AND want to create a connectful and joyful Ramadan for my children. You can continue to feel the pain and grief of the injustice and want to create a Ramadan where your children will strengthen their connection to Allah."