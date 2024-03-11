TÜRKİYE
Turkish president speaks with his UAE counterpart over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a phone conversation with UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extending his birthday wishes to the Emirati leader and congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Erdogan invited Al Nahyan to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two countries. /Photo: AA Archive  / Others
March 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, wishing him a happy birthday.

During his phone conversation on Monday, Erdogan also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a post on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan invited the UAE president to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two states.

The directorate shared no further information on the two leaders' conversation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
