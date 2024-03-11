Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, wishing him a happy birthday.

During his phone conversation on Monday, Erdogan also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a post on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan invited the UAE president to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two states.

The directorate shared no further information on the two leaders' conversation.