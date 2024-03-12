A Turkish minister has emphasised the importance of not forgetting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israel's devastating military assault, urging a united effort to end the tragedy.

"When discussing equality, we cannot ignore the ongoing humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel's actions towards Palestinians, which lead to immense human suffering," Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas told the 68th UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York on Monday.

The Turkish minister walked out of a speech by her Israeli counterpart at a UN meeting in protest against Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The CSW, as the primary global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, plays a key role in advocating for women's rights, documenting women's experiences worldwide, and shaping global standards in gender equality and empowerment.

Türkiye strongly condemns the attacks in Gaza and reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and rapid and unhindered humanitarian aid, Goktas said, adding Ankara stands with the Palestinian people, considering that 70 percent of those who lost their lives are women and children.

"We need to keep the ongoing massacre in Palestine at the top of the global agenda and redouble our efforts towards putting an end to this tragedy. We must unite in our shared sense of pain and ensure that our voices are heard stronger and louder," she said.

Goktas recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 1325 is an "important milestone" in addressing the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflicts on women, and implementation of the key provisions of the resolution is "vital."

Women in Turkish civilisation hold a respected place

Turning to women in Türkiye, the minister said Ankara has taken "gradual" steps towards further strengthening women's rights while prioritising family values through social policies.

"In our fight against inequality and poverty, we adopt a human-centred approach... Women in Turkish civilisation hold a respected place, and we are working towards further enhancing the equality between women and men," Goktas said.

She highlighted that while the overall employment rate has increased by 12 percent over the past two decades, women's employment in Türkiye has risen by 25 percent and said Türkiye also aims to assist young women in accessing employment, internships, training and entrepreneurship support.

"We prioritise the promotion of women's autonomy and empowerment both within our country and on the global stage, recognising its significance for societal progress and international development," she added.

Separately, on sidelines of her visit to New York, Goktas met with her Palestinian counterpart Amal Hamad to discuss the situation in Gaza.

"We will advocate for a safe and healthy protected lifestyle for women and children all over the world, especially in Palestine. We continue to join forces for a free Palestine until the occupation and genocide ends in Gaza," Goktas said on X.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of neces sities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.