WORLD
2 MIN READ
China, Russia and Iran hold military drills in Gulf of Oman
The week-long exercises focus on maintaining regional maritime security in amid Israel's war on Gaza and Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea.
China, Russia and Iran hold military drills in Gulf of Oman
The drills aim to strengthen regional maritime security. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 12, 2024

Beijing has said that the navies of China, Russia and Iran are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week.

The military activities — to be conducted from Monday through Friday — are aimed at "jointly maintaining regional maritime security", according to a statement published on the social media platform WeChat by China's defence ministry on Monday.

"China will send... guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, guided-missile frigate Linyi and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu to participate in the exercise," the statement added, without providing further details.

Drills in the area were held in March last year between the same three countries under the name "Security Bond 2023".

This year's round of joint exercises coincides with soaring tensions in the region as Israel's war on Gaza rages and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched a flurry of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Russian state media reported that a detachment of ships from the country's Pacific Fleet, led by the Varyag cruiser, arrived at the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on Monday ahead of the drills.

"The practical part of the exercise will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea," Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.

"The main purpose of the manoeuvres is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity."

RelatedChina vows to 'legitimately defend its rights' in South China Sea
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us