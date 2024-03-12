March 12, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Armed gangs have taken control of majority of Haiti's capital
Haiti's Prime Minister has announced his resignation, amid a breakdown in law and order engulfing the country. The news broke as a meeting of regional leaders in Jamaica came to an end; the meeting had hoped to find a way to wrest back control of Haiti from violent anti-government gangs. Ariel Henry is the longest-serving single-term prime minister since 1987 and is now unlikely to return to the Caribbean nation in the near future after being stranded in Puerto Rico.
Armed gangs have taken control of majority of country's capital / Others
Explore