March 12, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
French newspaper mocks starving Palestinians in Gaza with a cartoon
French newspaper La Liberation has published a cartoon mocking Palestinians starving in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing war on the besieged enclave. The racist cartoon — dubbed "Ramadan in Gaza" — has sparked outrage on social media. #Gaza #Israel #Liberation
A French newspaper has published a racist cartoon dubbed "Ramadan in Gaza" mocking the suffering of Palestinians in besieged Gaza who are starving and dying due to Israel's relentless bombardment and attacks, in addition to its ongoing occupation and five-month siege / Others
Explore