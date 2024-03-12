WORLD
More than 400 Gazans killed while waiting for aid in 30 days
More than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid in Gaza in just one month. Since the start of Ramadan on Monday, at least 70 people have died in Israeli attacks. Israel's onslaught continues on Tuesday as hopes of another ceasefire were quickly dashed by Qatar. Its officials said both Israel and Hamas are still not close to agreeing on a deal. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more
Gaza's Ramadan Amidst Rubble / Others
March 12, 2024
