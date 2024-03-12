WORLD
Turkish Airlines Becomes the First European Carrier to Fly to Melbourne
Istanbul is the city which connects Asia to Europe and now it's become one of the easiest ways to connect Australia to Europe. How so? Well, Turkiye's flagship airline carrier recently started flights to the land down under. And this development is not only seen as good news for travelers, but for several sectors in both countries. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Fabrizio Poli Aviation Analyst
ST THUMBNAIL TURKISH AIR / TRT World
March 12, 2024
