TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president congratulates Pakistan's Zardari on assuming office
Erdogan voices his hope over the phone that the new term will be auspicious for Pakistan, and his expectations for relations between the two countries to develop in every field as Asif Ali Zardari is elected Islamabad's 14th president.
Turkish president congratulates Pakistan's Zardari on assuming office
The Turkish president also condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan during the election period, saying Türkiye will continue to support Islamabad in combating terrorism. /Photo: AA  / Others
March 12, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Pakistan's newly-elected president, Asif Ali Zardari, who assumed office on Sunday.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, during a phone conversation with Zardari on Tuesday, Erdogan said he expects relations between the two countries to develop in every field, and voiced his hope that the new term will be auspicious for Pakistan.

The Turkish president also condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan during the election period, saying Türkiye will continue to support Islamabad in combating terrorism.

Zardari, 68, co-chairman of the centre-left Pakistan People's Party, was elected as the country's 14th president for a five-year term on Saturday.

The ruling coalition’s candidate defeated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province. Zardari was also the president from 2008 to 2013.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8, after which Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected as the prime minister.

Annual target of $5 billion in bilateral trade

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday also said Ankara and Islamabad need to work together to achieve the annual target of $5 billion in bilateral trade.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci at the prime minister's office in Islamabad, Sharif called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence , connectivity and culture, according to an official statement.

Two countries, he said, have consistently supported each other on core issues and would continue to do so in the future.

Appreciating the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election, Sharif congratulated Türkiye on the successful flight of homegrown 5th generation fighter aircraft KAAN.

Reiterating his invitation to Erdogan to visit Islamabad, he said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit that would also provide an opportunity to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council.

Pacaci, for his part, congratulated Sharif on his re-election, conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Türkiye, and emphasised the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us