WORLD
1 MIN READ
Woman calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza
“Gaza and its citizens are all dying ugly deaths. I love it! I don’t think they’re dying enough! Death to Gaza!” A woman has been filmed in Washington DC calling for the genocide of Palestinians and ripping off posters calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. The woman was identified as Lilia Sandler, a nurse at Howard University Hospital. “These inflammatory remarks do not reflect the views of this institution,” the hospital told TRT World in a statement. “We are actively investigating this matter and will take swift and appropriate action. Rest assured that this employee is not providing care at Howard University Hospital during this time.”
Woman calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza / Others
April 30, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us