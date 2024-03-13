WORLD
Is empowering Haiti to chart its own course the key to stability?
The Caribbean nation of Haiti is on the verge of anarchy. Haiti made history as the second independent state in the Western hemisphere after the US in 1804, when rebel slaves defeated their French colonial rulers. However, its path since then has been marked by a lengthy and turbulent history of foreign interference and government corruption. Regional countries and the US are pressing for a solution, but should Haiti be left to find its own way? Guests: Mathias Pierre Former Haitian Elections Minister Diego da Rin Haiti Expert at the International Crisis Group Sandra Lamarque Operational Coordinator at Doctors Without Borders
Haiti crisis / Others
March 13, 2024
