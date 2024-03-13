From the US to Argentina, the Americas have seen far-right populists govern their countries in recent years.

Now, some entrepreneurs are looking to capitalise on their popularity and idiosyncratic behaviour for monetary gain, using their image to promote various fashion trainer lines.

In recent weeks, the world has observed Trump's endorsement of the so-called golden ''Never Surrender Hi-Top.'

The trainer includes 'T' symbol, the US flag and a bright red and white sole retailing at around the $400 mark alongside other official Trump products, including shoes, aftershave and perfume.

Trump, the Republican presidential hopeful, also acknowledged the launch of the trainers. He made time to stop off at the Philadelphia Sneaker Con before a political rally ahead of November's presidential election.

Tapping into the hype, Trump stood on the platform with his trainers in front of a loud crowd as some applauded while others booed him.

"There's a lot of emotion in this room. This is something that I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it's going to be a big success," said Trump.

The former US president also paid homage to the influencers who have lent their weight to the launch of the trainer, helping to promote the trainers online.

He then lifted trainers to the crowd, proclaiming, "That's the real deal!" before underscoring the need to vote this year in the US election.

Others in the Americas are taking advantage of the image of far-right leaders, believing they have the influence and devoted supporters potentially prepared to put their hands in their pockets.

South of the US border, Argentine President Javier Milei, has become known for his firebrand rhetoric, so-called economic 'shock therapy', and push to dollarise Argentina's economy.

The former economist turned politician, who became president in December is arguably most famous for his phrase, 'long live liberty, d**n it!.'

Milei has seen his image adorned on trailers and like Trump, they have gone viral online - garnering high coverage in his native Argentina and overseas.

The blue, white, and yellow trainers pay homage to Argentina's flag and are accompanied by a black stencil image of Milei's face.

The image of Milei is accompanied by the Spanish words 'Afuera' or 'out' - a reference to Milei’s push to tighten Argentina’s purse strings and strive towards a fiscal surplus.

The website selling them for over 70 USD, AP4Liberty, is run by Austin Petersen, a self-described liberty activist, pundit, entrepreneur and host of the Wake Up America Show.

It appears to have tapped into the enthusiasm that saw Milei elected president of the Latin American nation in November.

“Step into the realm of political fashion with the "Milei Afuera Sneakers," a dynamic pair of sneakers that blend national pride and a nod to Argentina's libertarian icon, Javier Milei,” it reads.

In recent months Milie has talked up the need to cut the various ministries and public spending including on social welfare in a bid to balance the books - describing it as non-negotiable.

On Twitter, Petersen announced the news in early March, writing, "Friends in Argentina! You demanded the Javier Milei AFUERA sneakers; capitalism has provided!"

However, Petersen has said the new design cannot be purchased south of the US border, leading the widespread interest to be met with some dismay while others like Ariel saw the irony, describing Petersen in Spanish as “the slowest Yankee to do business”.

While the trainer line may be starting to blossom there appears to be a growing alliance between Trump and Milei who met in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Both were said to be the "biggest speakers" at the conference outside Washington, as Milei shouted "president" before embracing Trump.

Before securing Argentina’s presidency, Milei had made several nods to Trump including donning a so-called "Make Argentina Great Again" baseball cap.